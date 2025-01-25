Top Line Helps T-Birds Earn Point vs. Bruins
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-17-2-2) got a combined eight points from their top line but ultimately fell in a shootout by a 4-3 score to the Providence Bruins (23-13-3-1) on Saturday night before a seventh sellout crowd this season at the MassMutual Center.
T-Birds captain Matthew Peca got the capacity crowd energized just 3:48 into the first period, taking a slip pass from Matt Luff in the high slot and wiring a shot over Brandon Bussi's blocker to give Springfield the 1-0 advantage.
Springfield carried over their strong special teams night on Friday by dispatching the Bruins' lone power play of the first period, but the Providence attack kept pressing the issue. Georgii Merkulov evened the slate at 13:35 with a one-touch finish from just outside the blue paint, beating Vadim Zherenko upstairs to tie the score 1-1.
Neither team generated much offense in the closing minutes of the period, and the tie game carried into period two, with Providence outshooting Springfield 10-6 in the opening 20 minutes.
The Bruins vaulted to their first lead just 1:59 into the second period when Frederic Brunet found a home with a point shot off a faceoff play, making it 2-1.The T-Birds had a golden chance to get back in the game as they went to a 4-on-3 power play shortly after the Brunet tally, but Bussi and the Providence penalty killers held the fort.
Later in the frame, with Providence on a power play, Ian Mitchell rocketed a one-timer past Zherenko, and the visitors' lead grew to 3-1 at 11:04 of the frame.
In desperate need of a spark, Peca and the top line provided one at 15:32 when the captain entered the zone and lifted a shot over the net. Fortunately enough, the puck careened right to the side of the goal, where MacKenzie MacEachern jabbed it through Bussi to bring Springfield back to within a goal, 3-2. With the good fortune, the veteran winger picked up his fifth goal in his last nine games.
On the very next shift, MacEachern and Peca were at it again, with the captain spotting MacEachern behind the net, and the winger blindly throwing a perfect pass in front of the goal to Luff, who mashed it home before Bussi could position himself and, thanks to two goals in just 18 seconds, the game was tied, 3-3, heading into the third.
Springfield kept pressing in the final period, but Bussi and the top defensive squad in the AHL kept the home side from gaining the advantage. Zherenko was also up to the challenge, stopping five shots in the third, including a dangerous close-in chance for Fabian Lysell in the dying minutes.
3-on-3 overtime proved to be a showcase of the two netminders' skills, as Bussi and Zherenko traded spectacular saves during the frenetic five-minute frame. Each team had four chances to ice the game, but thanks to the goalies, a shootout would be needed.
Merkulov ultimately made the difference, beating Zherenko in the opening round of the skills competition, while Bussi turned away Tanner Dickinson, forced Luff to hit a post, and then stonewalled Dalibor Dvorsky to earn the extra point for Providence.
The T-Birds conclude the three-game weekend on Sunday as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.
