Isaac Belliveau Reassigned to Wheeling

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Isaac Belliveau from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

In 21 games with the Penguins this season, Belliveau has registered seven points (1G-6A). The 22-year-old rookie scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 2 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Belliveau was drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Pittsburgh. Last year - his first season as a pro - he topped Nailers defensemen with 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points. His 14 goals were also good for third among ECHL rookie blueliners.

Prior to turning pro, Belliveau spent four seasons in the Québec Maritime Junior Hockey League, playing for the Rimouski Océanic and the Gatineau Olympiques. The native of Magog, Québec produced 155 points (37G-118A) in 222 QMJHL games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Jan. 25, against the Utica Comets. Game time for the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.