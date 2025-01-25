Reign Edge Condors in Shootout

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tyler Madden scored in the third to force extra time and Glenn Gawdin was the lone skater to score in the shootout Friday night as the Ontario Reign (23-13-1-1) found their way to a 3-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (16-15-4-2) at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Martin Chromiak also factored into both Reign goals during regulation, scoring on a breakaway in the first before earning the first assist on Madden's third period strike. Erik Portillo made the start between the pipes and stopped 22 shots in 65 minutes before denying all three of Bakersfield's shootout attempts to pick up his 12th win of the year.

Date: January 24, 2025

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ONT 1 0 1 1 3 BAK 2 0 0 0 2

Shots PP ONT 37 0/4 BAK 24 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Cameron Wright (BAK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Collin Delia

Next Game: Saturday, January 25 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

