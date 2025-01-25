Reign Edge Condors in Shootout
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Tyler Madden scored in the third to force extra time and Glenn Gawdin was the lone skater to score in the shootout Friday night as the Ontario Reign (23-13-1-1) found their way to a 3-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (16-15-4-2) at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Martin Chromiak also factored into both Reign goals during regulation, scoring on a breakaway in the first before earning the first assist on Madden's third period strike. Erik Portillo made the start between the pipes and stopped 22 shots in 65 minutes before denying all three of Bakersfield's shootout attempts to pick up his 12th win of the year.
Date: January 24, 2025
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ONT 1 0 1 1 3 BAK 2 0 0 0 2
Shots PP ONT 37 0/4 BAK 24 0/5
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
2. Tyler Madden (ONT)
3. Cameron Wright (BAK)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Collin Delia
Next Game: Saturday, January 25 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Reign Edge Condors in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Drop First Game of Road Trip, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Welcome Back Fan Faves But Fall to T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.