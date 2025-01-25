Rangers Acquire Forward Lucas Edmonds from Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Ryder Korczak

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has acquired forward Lucas Edmonds from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Ryder Korczak.

Edmonds has been assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Edmonds, 23, has scored five points (1 g, 4 a) in 26 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch this season. The native of North Bay, ON, has skated in 120 career AHL games with the Crunch, scoring 48 points (25 g, 23 a).

The 5'11", 179-pound forward set career-high marks in goals (15), assists (12), and points (27) as a rookie with the Crunch during the 2022-23 campaign.

He was selected in the third round, 86 th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning.

Korczak, 23, has scored eleven points (3 g, 8 a) in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He appeared in 107 games as a member of the Wolf Pack over three seasons, recording 31 points (12 g, 19 a). The native of Yorkton, SK, also skated in ten career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack, scoring two points (1 g, 1 a).

Korczak was selected in the third round, 75 th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

