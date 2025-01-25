IceHogs Bested by Wolves in OT 3-2

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs earned a point in 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night inside the BMO Center.

An action-packed 1st period saw Rockford jump out to an early lead while shorthanded. Landon Slaggert forced a neutral zone turnover, then fed Zach Sanford for a backhand finish. Chicago responded just 21 seconds later on the same power play with blast from Domenick Fensore.

The Hogs regained the lead later in the period while on the man-advantage. Joey Anderson finished a backdoor tap-in for the 2-1 lead and his 5th goal against the Wolves this season in just two games. Once again, the Wolves punched right back, tying the game with Ryan Suzuki's finish between the legs of Drew Commesso.

After a scoreless 2nd period, the teams went into the 3rd tied at 2-2. Rockford threw plenty towards Spencer Martin but couldn't beat the Chicago netminder.

In overtime, it took just 41 seconds for Bradly Nadeau to circle the cage and stuff a wraparound into the net for the 3-2 win.

Rockford is back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 29 on the road in Grand Rapids.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Friday, Jan. 31 for a matchup with the Wolves. The first 2,500 fans will receive and IceHogs Pint Glass! Click here for tickets.

