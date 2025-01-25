IceHogs Bested by Wolves in OT 3-2
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs earned a point in 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night inside the BMO Center.
An action-packed 1st period saw Rockford jump out to an early lead while shorthanded. Landon Slaggert forced a neutral zone turnover, then fed Zach Sanford for a backhand finish. Chicago responded just 21 seconds later on the same power play with blast from Domenick Fensore.
The Hogs regained the lead later in the period while on the man-advantage. Joey Anderson finished a backdoor tap-in for the 2-1 lead and his 5th goal against the Wolves this season in just two games. Once again, the Wolves punched right back, tying the game with Ryan Suzuki's finish between the legs of Drew Commesso.
Things we like to see: https://t.co/ZBL9dzTY3m pic.twitter.com/Oj429NAPkp
- Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) January 26, 2025
After a scoreless 2nd period, the teams went into the 3rd tied at 2-2. Rockford threw plenty towards Spencer Martin but couldn't beat the Chicago netminder.
In overtime, it took just 41 seconds for Bradly Nadeau to circle the cage and stuff a wraparound into the net for the 3-2 win.
Rockford is back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 29 on the road in Grand Rapids.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Friday, Jan. 31 for a matchup with the Wolves. The first 2,500 fans will receive and IceHogs Pint Glass! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
