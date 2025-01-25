Eagles Drop First Game of Road Trip, 6-3

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Henderson forwards Cal Burke and Kyle Uchacz each netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced, as the Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles 6-3 on Friday. T.J. Tynan, Jake Wise and Jacob MacDonald each found the back of the net for Colorado in the losing effort. Eagles goalie Adam Scheel suffered his first loss of the season, allowing six goals on 39 shots.

Henderson would kick off a first-period onslaught when forward Jakub Brabenec collected a rebound and fed it into the back of the net from the right-wing circle. The goal was his sixth of the season and put the Silver Knights on top 1-0 at the 13:52 mark of the first period.

Just 1:07 later, Henderson would double its lead to 2-0 when Uchacz steered home a cross-slot pass from the top of the crease.

Burke would round out the scoring in the opening frame when he took advantage of traffic in front of the net, lighting the lamp with a backhander from the slot, pushing Henderson's advantage to 3-0 with 3:29 remaining.

Colorado would put up a season-low three shots in the period and left for the first intermission still trailing, 3-0.

The Eagles would strike back when Tynan snapped a wrister from between the circles past Lindbom, trimming the deficit to 3-1 at the 7:13 mark of the second period.

MacDonald would hop on the scoresheet just 5:50 later when he buried a chance from the right-wing circle, pulling the Eagles within at goal at 3-2.

As time wound down in the middle frame, a net-mouth scramble would allow Burke to shove a loose puck across the goal line, putting the Silver Knights up 4-2 at the 15:48 mark of the period.

Henderson would cash in just 1:33 into the third period when forward Grigori Denisenko sliced to the low slot and steered a centering feed past Scheel, making it a 5-2 Silver Knights lead.

Colorado would answer with a wrist shot off the faceoff from Wise, cutting the deficit to 5-3 at the 11:34 mark of the final frame.

The swing in momentum would be brief, as Uchacz lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the top of the right-wing circle, propelling Henderson to a 6-3 advantage with 5:54 remaining in the contest.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, January 25th at 7:00pm MT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.