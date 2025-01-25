Crunch Rally Past Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied back and defeated the Cleveland Monsters, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Gage Goncalves tallied a penalty shot goal and the overtime game-winner to help advance the Crunch to 18-14-5-4 on the season. Syracuse completes the four-game season series against Cleveland with a 2-1-1-0 record.
Brandon Halverson turned aside 11-of-14 shots in net for the Crunch. Jet Greaves stopped 43-of-47 between the pipes for the Monsters. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while Cleveland converted on 1-of-4 man-advantages.
The Monsters were first on the board five minutes into the game when Owen Sillinger got ahead and scored on a short breakaway. Cleveland doubled their lead with a shorthanded goal late in the frame. Halverson came out of the crease, but misplayed the puck and Dylan Gambrell sent it into an unmanned net.
The Crunch cut their deficit in half with a second-period goal at the 13:26 mark. Greaves made the initial save on Declan Carlile's close-range shot, but the defenseman found his own rebound and fired it in.
Syracuse knotted the score, 2-2, just 1:31 into the final frame. Gabriel Fortier was in front of the net to tip in a long left-point shot from Steven Santini. The Crunch rallied back and took over the lead with three minutes left in the game off a penalty shot by Goncalves. The Monsters still had time and responded with a power-play goal late in the period to send the teams to overtime. Rocco Grimaldi threw a cross-zone feed for Gavin Brindley to score with a one-timer from the left circle.
Just 1:11 into the overtime frame, Goncalves cut across the slot and fired in the game-winner for Syracuse.
The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday.
Crunchables: Jujhar Khaira played in his 500th professional game tonight...The Crunch peppered a season-high 47 shots on goal tonight...The Crunch snapped a seven-game home overtime losing streak.
Syracuse Crunch's Gage Goncalves and Cleveland Monsters' Justin Pearson in action
