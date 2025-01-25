Colorado Falls Short in 2-1 OT Loss to Silver Knights
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
HENDERSON, NV. - Henderson forward Raphael Lavoie scored the game-winning goal with just 24 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Saturday. Eagles forward Jayson Megna scored the team's lone goal, while netminder Trent Miner was stellar in net, making a season-high 47 saves on 49 shots. Henderson goaltender Akira Schmid collected the win in net, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced.
After a scoreless first period, the Eagles would open the scoring at the 13:41 mark of the second period, as Megna buried a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle, putting Colorado on top, 1-0. Fellow forward T.J. Tynan would pick up an assist on the tally, extending his point streak to seven games.
Henderson would answer back on the power play, as forward Mitch McLain stuffed home a rebound at the top of the crease, evening the score at 1-1 with 3:25 remaining in the middle frame.
Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Henderson would heap another 15 shots on net, aided by 1:38 of a 5-on-3 power play. Despite the onslaught, Miner would stand tall, forcing a sudden-death overtime.
In the extra session Miner would deny a bevy of high-quality chances, but Lavoie would net the winner on a breakaway, giving the Silver Knights the 2-1 victory.
Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, January 29th at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
