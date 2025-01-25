Monsters Score Late but Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Crunch

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the the Syracuse Crunch in overtime 4-3 on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 23-12-3-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Owen Sillinger scored at 5:12 of the opening period with feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky & Madison Bowey for the early Cleveland lead, followed by Dylan Gambrell netting a shorthanded goal at 14:04 to make it 2-0 Monsters through one frame. The Crunch made it 2-1 through 40 minutes with a goal from Declan Carlile at 13:26 of the second period. 1:31 into the final stanza, Syracuse's Gabriel Fortier tied the game 2-2, then a go-ahead penalty shot goal from Gage Goncalves made it a 3-2 Crunch lead at 16:03. Cleveland's Gavin Brindley would retie the game at three at 18:51 with helpers from Rocco Grimaldi and Fix-Wolansky to send the game to overtime. Goncalves scored the game winner for Syracuse at the 1:11 mark of the overtime period to take the 4-3 victory for the Crunch.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 43 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Brandon Halverson stopped 11 shots for the win.

The Monsters head home to host the Providence Bruins for the first night of Lumberjacks Weekend at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 1 0 - 3 SYR 0 1 2 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 14 1/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf SYR 47 0/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves OTL 43 4 12-6-4 SYR Halverson W 11 3 12-6-6 Cleveland Record: 23-12-3-3, 3rd North Division Syracuse Record: 18-14-5-4, 5th North Division

