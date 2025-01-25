IceHogs and Wolves Meet for In-State Showdown

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il.- The Rockford IceHogs (16-17-4-1) take host the Chicago Wolves (19-16-2) tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the BMO Center. The IceHogs return to Rockford after three consecutive road games. Rockford earned a point Wednesday night in Milwaukee in a 5-4 overtime loss.

IceHogs Come Up Short In MWK- The IceHogs earned a point Wednesday in a back and fourth contest against the Admirals. Rockford fell behind in the second period before getting four consecutive goals from Jackson Cates, Marcel Marcel, Landon Slaggert, and Matteo Pietroniro. Milwaukee would score two goals in the third to send the game into overtime. Anders Bjork would score the overtime winner for the Admirals.

Athanasiou Returns- The IceHogs offense saw the return of Andreas Athanasiou in Milwaukee. Athanasiou had missed the last eight weeks due to injury before making his return. The NHL veteran picked up the primary assist on Slaggert's goal in the third period against the Admirals.

Roster Shuffle- The IceHogs blueline will deal with more changes as Ethan Del Mastro has been called up to Chicago. Del Mastro, 22, has played in all 38 games for the IceHogs this season. The 2021 4th round draft pick appeared in two games with the Blackhawks last season. Chicago re-assigned Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford earlier in the week. Kaiser has appeared in four games with the IceHogs this season

Scouting The Opponent- The Chicago Wolves are coming off of a split with the Cleveland Monsters earlier this week. Center Ryan Suzuki leads Chicago with 28 points (4G,24A) while Bradley Nadeau leads the Wolves with 11 goals. Chicago has split time between goalies Ruslan Khazheyev and Spencer Martin.

Autism Awareness Night- Tonight is the IceHogs' 14th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter. The IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys honoring Chicago Storm Special Hockey (CSSH).The IceHogs/Storm jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m. L 0-4

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 5-3

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

