Grand Rapids Edges Moose Again

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (11-23-1-1) fell 2-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (24-12-3-1) on Saturday. The Moose were coming off a 5-4 loss against the Griffins two days prior.

Both teams were held goalless at the end of the first period, with the Moose outshooting the Griffins 13-3. Dylan Coghlan paced Manitoba's offence with three shots on goal. Kaapo Kähkönen made three saves in the Manitoba net, and Sebastian Cossa made 13 stops in the Grand Rapids crease.

Neither team found the back of the net through the middle frame. The Moose penalty kill saw some action, successfully stopping a Griffins power play. Coghlan nearly found the scoresheet, adding four more shots to his total and firing a puck off the post. Kähkönen made 12 saves to keep his crease clear, and Cossa stopped 12 pucks in the Grand Rapids net.

Parker Ford opened the scoring for the Moose with a power play goal six minutes into the final frame. Sheldon Dries was able to tie things up for the Griffins just 94 seconds later, making it a 1-1 game. Dries struck again, this time on the power play, with a minute remaining in regulation to secure a 2-1 win for Grand Rapids. Kähkönen ended with 24 saves for Manitoba, and Cossa finished with 33 stops for Grand Rapids.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Dylan Coghlan (Click for full interview)

"I thought we were pretty dialled in the first period. We kinda let it slip away, which has been a common theme the past couple games. I thought we did some good things, and some things that we can't be doing. I thought we did a good job though."

Statbook

Parker Ford (1G) has scored three goals through his past two games

Dylan Coghlan (1A) has posted two assists through his past two games

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1A) has recorded two assists through his past two games

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Chicago. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

