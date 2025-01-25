Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Marlies

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (21-13-2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena, but the Toronto Marlies (22-10-2-3) stormed back to win 4-3 in overtime.

In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Marlies 17-7, and at 12:18, on their first power play, San Jose opened the scoring as Andrew Poturalski (18) ripped in a Collin Graf feed from the left faceoff dot.

In the second, the Barracuda added to their lead when Ethan Cardwell backhanded the puck on net and Jack Thompson (2) snapped in his second in as many games at 1:44 on the rebound. The Marlies would find their game in the 2nd putting eight consecutive shots on net and at 12:18, Joe Blandisi fed a pass to Alex Steeves (22) who ripped in a one-timer from atop the right circle. Late in the period, the Marlies tied it as Logan Shaw won a draw to Nick Abruzzese (10) who went upstairs on the stick side.

In the 3rd, the Marlies managed to take their first lead when Zach Solow swung the puck to the slot, and Blandisi (7) tipped it off the post and in at 6:22. With time winding down, and on the PK, the Barracuda pulled Georgi Romanov and with 13 seconds left captain Jimmy Schuldt (4) slung a desperation shot on net from the left half-walf that beat Dennis Hildeby on the short side in improbable fashion, forcing overtime.

In the extra session, the Marlies had a minute and three seconds left of power-play time, sealing the 4-3 win on a Shaw (5) goal just two seconds after the man advantage had expired.

The Barracuda and Marlies close out their four-game season series on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.