Belleville Sens Can't Beat Bears on Back-To-Back Nights
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
On Saturday night, fans at CAA Arena were treated to another back-and-forth affair between the Belleville Senators and Hershey Bears. Still, unlike the previous evening, the Bears came away with the win. Hershey knocked off Belleville 5-3 despite a trio of assists from Sens forward Angus Crookshank.
The Senators would find the net first through an early power play goal from Wyatt Bongiovanni. With Sam Gagner set up on the left side of the zone, Jeremy Davies used him as a decoy and fed Bongiovanni, who one-timed his 14th goal of the campaign past Hunter Shepard. The Sens held on to the 1-0 lead for the rest of the period despite having to kill off a penalty and being outshot 12-4.
The Bears also had 1:29 of power play time carry over into the second, and they made it count. One of Hershey's 2025 AHL All-Star selections, defenceman Ethan Bear, was credited with his sixth goal of the season just 50 seconds into the period. Hershey tacked on another power play goal 14 minutes later from Chase Priskie, but Belleville would tie the game less than two minutes later when Stephen Halliday hopped on a rebound in the crease to make it 2-2. The tie only lasted about three-and-a-half minutes until Bears defender Jon McDonald put his second of the season over the line during a goalmouth scramble in the dying seconds of the period to give Hershey the 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.
Hershey opened up a two-goal lead early in the third period when Zac Funk beat Simpson, but Max Guenette got the Sens back within a goal, one-timing home his fourth goal of the season from Crookshank. But Mike Vecchione would get one more for Hershey to make it 5-3, scoring for the third consecutive game against the Senators.
Belleville is back in action on Wednesday when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers). They'll finish the first half of the season with a home-and-home set against the Utica Comets on Friday, January 31, at the Adirondack Bank Center and back home at CAA Arena on Saturday, February 1.
The Senators and Bears will finish their four-game season series in Hershey in early March.
You can see the complete box score.
Fast Facts:
#4 Jeremy Davies collected his 20th assist of the season to snap a five-game pointless drought
#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored his 14th goal of the season
#9 Angus Crookshank finished the game with three assists and a team-high shots of four shots on goal
#13 Xavier Bourgault was credited with his fourth assist of the season
#21 Max Guenette scored his fourth goal of the season
#31 Michael Simpson stopped 30 of 35 shots he faced in the loss
#34 Stephen Halliday scored for the 10th time this season
#38 Wyatte Wylie recorded his fourth assist of the campaign in his return from a three-game injury layoff
#89 Sam Gagner had no points but a team-high four shots on goal
The Senators were 1/2 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 4/6 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill
Highlights:
Head Coach Dave Bell Media Availability:
Sound Bytes:
Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:
"They found a way to out will and out battle us with a lesser lineup than I thought we had, and they deserved the win. We didn't get enough pucks to the net, and we didn't win enough battles, so they earned the win wholeheartedly."
Bell on Sam Gagner's contributions over the weekend:
"Calmness. He's smart. Guys talk to him on the bench about pretty much every situation. He's already speaking up in the dressing room in intermission which is excellent. Obviously, our power play has goals in back to back games; that's not a coincidence. He's been a good addition."
Upcoming Games
Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)
Friday, January 31, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. (Adirondack Bank Center)
Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets (7:00 p.m.) (CAA Arena)
Ticket Info:
Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.
Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Colorado Falls Short in 2-1 OT Loss to Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- The Abbotsford Canucks Pick Up Their 8th Straight Win In An Offensive Game Against The Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners' Early Lead Slips Away in 6-2 Loss to Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rosen's Hat Trick Powers Amerks to 6-3 Win in Chaotic Clash with Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Slip Past Islanders, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Leave Belleville with 5-3 Win - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Earns Point in 3-2 Shootout Defeat to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Can't Beat Bears on Back-To-Back Nights - Belleville Senators
- Ads Earn Point in Overtime Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Score Late but Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Bested by Wolves in OT 3-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Prevail Over IceHogs 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Edge Thunderbirds in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Rally Past Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Sink Admirals for OT Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Top Line Helps T-Birds Earn Point vs. Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars' Road Win Streak Hits Nine After Shootout Victory - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Doubled Up By Americans 6-3 In Wild Affair - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Defeat Comets, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Marlies - San Jose Barracuda
- Comets Win Streak Ends vs Penguins, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Sheldon Dries' Two-Goal Game Lifts Griffins over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids Edges Moose Again - Manitoba Moose
- Isaac Belliveau Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs SD - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Islanders, Game #42 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Release Michal Stinil from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Tickets Going Fast for Autism Awareness Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound vs. Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet for In-State Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Ryder Korczak from New York Rangers - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Acquire Forward Lucas Edmonds from Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Ryder Korczak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #39 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign Edge Condors in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Drop First Game of Road Trip, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Welcome Back Fan Faves But Fall to T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Can't Beat Bears on Back-To-Back Nights
- Halliday Scores in Overtime as Belleville Sens Bite Back at Bears
- Forward Sam Gagner Agrees to Professional Tryout with Belleville Sens
- Belleville Sens 2025 "Next Gen" Game to Shine the Spotlight on Hockey's Future
- Belleville Senators Welcome John Mathers as New Vice President of Business Operations