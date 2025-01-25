Checkers Sink Admirals for OT Win

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







MILWAUKEE, WI - The Checkers and Admirals went back and forth across regulation in their rematch on Saturday night, but Kyle Criscuolo would strike on a power play in the third period to bring the game to overtime. Mike Benning played the hero in the extra frame as his shot got past the netminder and finished off the Admirals for an overtime win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-The Admirals gained control of the front half of the tilt early, gaining a two-goal lead going into the second period.

-Oliver Okuliar's highlight reel goal from behind the goal line deflected off the nameplate of the Admirals' goalie to put Charlotte on the scoreboard early in the second.

-Riley Hughes's powerplay goal would briefly tie the game in the second period before the Ads got their third goal of the game to round out the second period.

-In a back-and-forth matchup in overtime, Benning collected a slick feed from Justin Sourdif in front and found the back of the net to put Charlotte ahead for the first time and earn the visitors the win.

NOTES

The Checkers finished their season series against Milwaukee with a 2-2-0-0 record ... This was the first time this season that someone other than John Leonard has scored an OT winner for Charlotte ... This was Benning's first career overtime-winning goal ... The Checkers are now 3-3 in games that end in overtime ... Sourdif has points in three straight games ... Trevor Carrick has assists in three straight games ... C.J. Smith recorded an assist in his Checkers debut ... This was the ninth time this season that the Checkers have scored multiple power-play goals and the first time since Dec. 18 ... Ben Steeves, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Dennis Cesana and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte

American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

