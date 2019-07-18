Grizzlies Avoid Sweep with 10-9 Win over Isotopes

July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Grizzlies 10 (49-49), Isotopes 9 (43-55), - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Third baseman Josh Fuentes connected on his 10th home run of the season, homering in his third straight game ... Dom Nunez finished the day 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI ... Roberto Ramos led the Isotopes in hits on the afternoon, finishing the game 3-for-5.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Rico Garcia allowed six runs over 5.0+ innings, striking out five and walking two. He took a no-decision ... Logan Cozart allowed three runs in his inning of relief on the mound ... DJ Johnson took the loss, allowing one run over 2.0 innings ... Sam Howard tossed a perfect ninth, striking out one and lowering his ERA to 3.83.

TOPES TIDBITS: With the loss, the Isotopes have not swept a series since June 16-19, 2018 vs. Nashville ... The Isotopes have won eight of their last 12 games.

ON DECK: Friday - El Paso Margaritas at Mariachis de Nuevo México, 6:35 p.m. MT ... Adult Jerseys to the first 2,500 fans courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station.

PROBABLES: El Paso: LHP Dietrich Enns (9-6, 5.84), Isotopes: LHP Pat Dean (3-9, 7.24)

