Grizzlies avoid sweep in classic Albuquerque slugfest

July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Albuquerque, NM - The Fresno Grizzlies (49-49) halted a three-game losing skid on Thursday afternoon, surging past the Albuquerque Isotopes (43-55) for a 10-9 win after trailing 8-2 in the sixth inning. In avoiding being swept in a series for the first time in 2019, Fresno equaled their largest come-from-behind win this season, and it was the second time this year Albuquerque relinquished a six-run lead against the Grizzlies. The Isotopes led 6-0 in the fifth inning at Chukchansi Park on May 13, before losing 8-7. Thursday's game featured 30 combined hits and six Grizzlies with multiple hits- three (Andrew Stevenson, Jake Noll and Chuck Taylor) had three hits apiece.

Fresno's seven-run sixth inning began with a bases loaded walk to Bengie Gonzalez, before Stevenson rapped a two-run single. Matt Reynolds followed suit with a two-run double off the wall in right field, before Jose Marmolejos crushed his 11th Triple-A homer of the season to the left field alley. The two-run shot gave the Grizzlies their second lead of the day, at 9-8.

Stevenson extended his current club-long hit streak to 10 games, his second such streak this season. Stevenson hit in 11 consecutive games from June 14-25, and is batting .388 (52-for-134) over his last 29 games since June 14.

Taylor reached base four times for Fresno, with a walk and three hits which included his first career Triple-A RBI in the second inning as the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 advantage. Josh Fuentes hit his third solo home run in as many games for Albuquerque, with the Isotopes' offense paced primarily by Dom Nunez's four-RBI day (two-run double and two-run homer).

Tied 9-9 in the eighth inning, the Grizzlies took their third and final lead when Yadiel Hernandez lifted a pinch-hit sac fly to centerfield on the only pitch he saw of the ballgame. Dakota Bacus worked a scoreless ninth with a harmless single and a strikeout to end it, his seventh save.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (3-5, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Matt Reynolds (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB)

- LF Chuck Taylor (3-4, RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Jake Noll (3-5, 2B, 2 R)

Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

- C Dom Nunez (2-3, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 3B Josh Fuentes (2-4, solo HR, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Roberto Ramos (3-5, R)

- CF Yonathan Daza & SS Elliot Soto (2-5, RBI)

Next Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday July 19 Reno Aces (Road) RHP Wil Crowe (Fresno) vs. RHP Joel Payamps (Reno) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

