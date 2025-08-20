Grizzlies Jump out Early, Hold Onto Win in Extras

The Fresno Grizzlies (59-56, 30-19) held off the first-place San Jose Giants (75-40, 33-16f) in extra innings Tuesday night, rallying for three runs in the 11th to secure a dramatic 8-5 win at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Fresno's offense struck early and late, and the bullpen came up big in key moments to deliver an opening salvo in victory on the road.

After two scoreless innings, Fresno erupted for five runs in the third.

Roynier Hernandez doubled to start the rally, Juan Castillo put the Grizzlies on the board with an RBI single, and Roldy Brito and Robert Calaz followed with RBI knocks of their own.

Tanner Thach capped the inning with a two-run single to right, giving Fresno a 5-0 cushion.

Manuel Olivares was sharp through five innings, holding the Giants to just three hits and no runs.

San Jose finally broke through in the seventh, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to 5-3, but Fresno's bullpen limited the damage and stranded the tying run.

The Giants rallied again in the ninth, plating two runs on close pitches that resulted in walks to tie the game at 5-5 and send it to extras.

Fresno's offense was held in check for seven straight innings, but the pitching staff kept the game even, with Blasick and Hill combining for two scoreless frames in the 10th and 11th.

In the top of the 11th, the Grizzlies' bats came alive. Derek Bernard delivered a go-ahead RBI single to center, scoring Ethan Holliday. Wilder Dalis and Tanner Thach followed with consecutive singles to add insurance, and Roynier Hernandez tacked on another RBI hit to make it 8-5.

Brady Hill entered in the bottom of the 11th and slammed the door, working around the automatic runner and a wild pitch that put another runner on after a strikeout, he still struck out three and stranded the free runner at third with a flyout to lock down the win.

Blasick earned the victory in relief, while Hill picked up his first save of the season.

Fresno finished with 12 hits, led by Brito (2-for-6, two runs), Bernard (2-for-6, RBI), and Thach (2-for-6, three RBI). Hernandez doubled and scored twice, while Castillo and Dalis each chipped in with timely hits.

It's a quick turnaround on Wednesday as the Grizzlies will send Marcos Herrera to the mound for a 1pm start against San Jose's Niko Mazza.

