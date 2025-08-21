'Pen Holds on After Offense Explodes for Five Run Sixth Inning

Published on August 20, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A five-run sixth inning helped the Fresno Grizzlies (60-56,31-19) pulled off a dramatic comeback on Wednesday afternoon, stunning the San Jose Giants (75-41, 33-17) 5-4 at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Down 4-0 heading into the sixth, Fresno erupted for five runs in the frame and then leaned on the bullpen to lock down their second straight win over the California League North leaders.

San Jose jumped out early, scoring twice in the first on a sacrifice fly from Robert Hipwell and an RBI single from Cameron Maldonado.

The Giants extended their lead in the fifth when Jhonny Level launched a two-run homer to right center, making it 4-0 and putting Fresno in a deep hole against a tough San Jose staff.

Through five innings, Fresno had managed just three hits off Giants starter Mazza.

But the Grizzlies flipped the script in the sixth, stringing together hit after hit against the San Jose bullpen. Derek Bernard and Wilder Dalis reached, and Kelvin Hidalgo put Fresno on the board with a line-drive single to center.

With two outs, Juan Castillo ripped a two-run single to right, tying the game at 4-4 and flipping the momentum.

Roldy Brito followed with a clutch RBI single to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the day.

Fresno's bullpen took over from there. Marcos Herrera earned the win, tossing five solid innings and allowing just five hits and four runs. He retired 12 in a row from the end of the first until the trouble in the fifth.

The Giants threatened in the seventh as they loaded the bases on walks with nobody out. Luke Jewett entered to a bases loaded-no out situation, and induced a double play from third basemen Jacob Hinderleider to Juan Castillo at the plate before his throw to Kevin Fitzer at first quelled the threat. Jewett induced another groundball to Roynier Hernandez at second to preserve the lead.

Jewett also tossed a scoreless eighth to keep the one-run lead.

Fisher Jameson notched his first professional save by retiring the side in order during the bottom of the ninth.

At the plate, Fresno finished with 11 hits, led by Hidalgo (2-for-4, RBI), Castillo (2-for-4, two RBI), and Brito (2-for-5, RBI).

Seven different Grizzlies scored or drove in a run. The Grizzlies went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position and powered the key sixth inning rally to produce the lead.

The series continues Thursday night at San Jose as Brody Brecht will take the ball for the Grizzlies against Luis De La Torre of San Jose. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 20, 2025

