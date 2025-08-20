Patick Sharp in Loss on Tuesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes had a tough night at LoanMart Field, as the Modesto Nuts enjoyed an eight-run eighth, on their way to a 14-8 win over Rancho Cucamonga in the opening game of a six-game set on Tuesday.

The Nuts broke open a close game against a Rancho bullpen that struggled throughout the night, as Jose Caguana and Cesar Quintas both went deep to help the Nuts earn a second straight win overall.

Rancho starter Sterling Patick was terrific on Tuesday night, but an error behind him left him charged with two unearned runs in the third, as the Nuts took the lead for good.

Patick (2-5) only allowed those two unearned runs, while striking out seven over five innings.

The Quakes hung tough until the eighth, then responded with five in the last of the ninth, making it a closer game, as Emil Morales and Chase Harland had RBI hits, as part of the big ninth inning.

Morales also homered earlier in the night, giving him four homers and now 16 RBIs over his first 17 games as a Quake.

Modesto's Reese Lumpkin (1-0) was credited with the win in relief.

The Quakes are home through Sunday to host the Nuts.







