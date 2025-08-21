Morales Homers Again, Quakes Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes earned their first win of the home stand on Wednesday night, hanging on for a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts at LoanMart Field.

Emil Morales had two hits and homered for the second straight night, helping Rancho end a brief two-game skid.

Rancho pitching was strong on Wednesday, allowing just a pair of unearned runs.

Modesto took advantage of an error to get their only runs in the seventh, as they made it 3-2.

Morales got Rancho some insurance in the eighth, as he homered for the fifth time, a solo-shot to make it 4-2.

Cody Morse pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, collecting his second save of the year.

Rancho got some strong pitching from starter Isaac Ayon, who fired three one-hit scoreless innings in his home debut. Domingo Geronimo (7-0) go the win after tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (24-26, 65-51) will send Marlon Nieves (1-0) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Colton Shaw (0-0), who'll be making his debut.

Thursday will be a Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night like $3 Pepsi products and $5 domestic drafts, thanks to Endless Kitchen and Bath. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







