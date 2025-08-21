Arendt Bashes Walk-Off Winner for Ports in Ninth

STOCKTON, Calif. - A walk-off solo home run from catcher Bryan Arendt powered the Ports to a 3-2 victory over Lake Elsinore on Wednesday night to tie the six-game series at a game apiece.

Arendt was the 13th-round pick of the Athletics in the 2025 MLB Draft out of UNC Wilmington and was still looking for his first professional hit going into tonight's game. He had been inching closer to that first knock in the Fresno series and got his first hit with a double inside the third-base bag in the sixth inning. He led off the ninth in his next plate appearance by belting a 380-foot solo shot to left for his professional long ball and a walk-off win.

Jefferson Jean delivered four shutout innings for Stockton, allowing just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts on 75 pitches. The Ports got on the board in the second inning when Bobby Blandford scored on an RBI groundout from Bryan Andrade. The throw from pitcher Kash Mayfield got away from the first baseman Kale Fountain, and Arendt tried to score from second after walking earlier in the inning. He was thrown out at the plate, but the Ports had a 1-0 lead.

The home team would tack on another run in the third when Blandford drove in Gavin Turley with a single to center to go up 2-0. It stayed that way until the fifth when Lake Elsinore tied the game up at 2-2. Jay Dill made his professional debut after being the A's 18th-round pick out of Troy last month, and walked the first two batters he faced on 3-2 counts.

He got a fly out to left followed by a ground ball to third after that, but the Ports couldn't turn two this time on what would end up a 5-4 fielder's choice and the inning continued with two away. A liner into left made it a 2-1 game and a grounder to third that Andrade couldn't field cleanly evened the contest at two apiece.

Wilfred Alvarado pitched three scoreless frames to keep the game tied and Alejandro Manzano struck out the side in the ninth en route to collecting his third win of the year. That set up the walk-off win for Arendt who had a flare for late-inning hits at UNC Wilmington and delivered his first as a pro to put Stockton at 5-9 in games won in the last at bat.

UP NEXT: It will be a Barks and Brews night at Banner Island Ballpark with $1 beers and room for furry companions on Thursday night. Jose Dicochea (4-8, 5.00) will start for the Ports versus Kannon Kemp (2-3, 7.15) for the Storm.

