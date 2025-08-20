Storm Surge Early and Keep Ports at Bay in 9-5 Loss

Published on August 20, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Storm struck early on Tuesday night and did enough to keep the Ports at arm's length in a 9-5 loss for Stockton in game one of the six-game set against Lake Elsinore.

A four-run first put the Storm out in front early with a bases-clearing double by designated hitter Carlos Rodriguez being the biggest blow for Lake Elsinore that inning to put them up 4-0.

The Ports got a run back in the bottom of the second, but that would begin a pattern of allowing answer innings to the Storm. Max Durrington drove in Michael Brooks to get the Ports on the board, but Lake Elsinore answered immediately in the top of the third with an RBI double into right by Kavares Tears to keep their four-run lead at 5-1.

Stockton plated a pair in the bottom of the third to cut it to 5-3 when Dylan Fien doubled home Rodney Green Jr. and a wild pitched scored Gavin Turley. Each team scored a run in the fourth to make it a 6-4 game before the top of the fifth changed the course of the night for both teams.

Nathan Dettmer allowed a solo shot (2) to Kale Fountain to chase him from the ballgame, before Richard Fernandez came out of the pen and had his first difficult outing as a Port in his fourth appearance.

Fernandez allowed a double to Storm catcher Truitt Madonna and hit third baseman Kerrington Cross in the face, which left Cross bloodied and forced him to exit the game and left Fernandez visibly shaken after hitting him. He would walk the next batter to load the bases and walk another to produce a run before a sac fly made it 9-4 Storm and chased Fernandez.

Felix Castro steadied the ship for Stockton with 2.1 innings of scoreless ball, giving the Ports a chance to get back in it. They would show their plate discipline in the ninth by working four walks and getting a sac fly to cut it to 9-5, but a strikeout of Jesus Superlano with the bases loaded ended the game.

UP NEXT: The penultimate Silver Slugger Night of the season is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports' Jefferson Jean (3-8, 5.74) will go up against Kash Mayfield (1-4, ERA 2.92) of Lake Elsinore.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







California League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.