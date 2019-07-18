Chasers Take 'Cakes with 11-10 Walk-Off Win

Omaha first baseman Ryan O'Hearn smashed two home runs and was joined by shortstop Jecksson Flores and center fielder Brett Phillips in driving in three runs as Flores lofted a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth to score Phillips and give the Storm Chasers an 11-10 walk-off victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

After the Baby Cakes jumped ahead to an early 4-0 lead, Omaha countered with a four-run second frame highlighted by O'Hearn's first homer, a solo shot, as well as C Nick Dini 's solo shot and Flores' RBI single. New Orleans would then go ahead with a single tally in the fourth, however O'Hearn helped put the Storm Chasers back in front with a two-run blast, in addition to Dini's sacrifice fly, to put Omaha ahead 10-6.

The Baby Cakes would then narrow their deficit to one with a trio of tallies in the seventh before drawing the contest even at 10-10 in the eighth to set up the Storm Chasers' ninth-inning heroics. Phillips reached via a leadoff walk, stole second and then took third on an error, before coming across on Flores' sacrifice fly to right to give Omaha the 11-10 victory.

The two teams totaled 21 runs and 32 hits in the high-octane affair, including a combined eight longballs. O'Hearn (3-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Flores (2-4, 3 RBI, BB), Phillips (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB), 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (2-5, 2 R, 3B) and 2B Chase a'Arnaud (2-4, BB) all recorded multi-hit efforts for the Storm Chasers. New Orleans RF Gabriel Guerrero (3-5, R, HR, 2 RBI) collected three knocks while six other batters tallied two knocks apiece.

Omaha reliever Kyle Zimmer (1.1 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) earned the win, while Baby Cakes righty Jake Brigham (1.2 IP, H, R, 2 BB, 3 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to complete their four-game series on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm CT at Werner Park.

