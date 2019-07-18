Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (40-56) at San Antonio Missions (61-36)
July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #96: Nashville Sounds (40-56) at San Antonio Missions (61-36)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (4-5, 6.56) vs. RHP Shelby Miller (0-0, ---)
First Pitch: 7:05 CST
Radio: 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Wes Benjamin: 25-year-old Wes Benjamin starts for the Sounds in tonight's finale. The left-hander is making his 19th appearance (18th start) of the season and is 4-5 with a 6.56 ERA while covering 83.2 innings. Benjamin has yielded 101 hits and 40 walks to go with his 71 strikeouts. His last outing was on July 12 in a start against New Orleans at First Tennessee Park. He logged a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) and did not factor into the decision in Nashville's 7-4 loss. Benjamin spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Frisco where he went 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 starts. The southpaw spent nearly two months on the disabled list from June 7-July 31 with a left elbow strain. Despite missing time, Benjamin led the Frisco staff in wins and ranked among team leaders in strikeouts (3rd), starts (T3rd) and innings (4th). In his minor league career, Benjamin is 25-23 with a 4.32 ERA while covering 80 games (76 starts). The Rangers drafted the Illinois native in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Kansas University.
Andy Ibáñez Powers Up: Infielder Andy Ibáñez hits his 11th home run of the season last night - a go-ahead two-run blast. Ibáñez is two longs ball shy of his single-season career-high of 13 in 2016 with Single-A Hickory (7) and Double-A Frisco (6). Three of his home runs have been go-ahead homers and two have been game-tying.
Eli Streaks Again: Shortstop/center fielder Eli White has hit safely in seven consecutive games. It's the fifth time this season he has put together a hitting streak of at least seven games (7, 8, 10, 7, 10). Over the current seven-game stretch, White has exactly one hit in each contest and is hitting .241 (7-for-29) with 4 runs scored, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, 1 walk and 1 stolen base.
Avoiding the Sweep: Nashville needs a win tonight to avoid being swept in a four-game series for the second time in 2019. The Sounds lost all four games in Omaha heading into the All-Star break. They have also suffered a pair of three-game sweeps to Round Rock and Reno.
100 Multi-RBI Games: Andy Ibáñez had two RBI in last night's loss and had the 100th multi-RBI game by a Sounds player in 2019. Matt Davidson leads the team with 17 and is followed by Patrick Wisdom with 9 and Eli White with 8.
Davidson's On-Base Streak: Infielder Matt Davidson has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games, tied for the 9th-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the streak, Davidson has an on-base percentage of .357 and is hitting .300 (15-for-50) with 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 9 RBI and 4 walks.
What's the word around Nashville?
Tennessean (@Tennessean)
Nashville Sounds' Matt Davidson on hitting, pitching and fulfilling his childhood dreams rssfeeds.tennessean.com/~/604605024/0/...
Nashville Sounds Foundation (@soundscommunity)
There's still time to nominate your Hometown Hero! Heroes receive 4 tickets to a @nashvillesounds game & a @PuckettsGrocery gift card! All nominees must be a first responder or member of the U.S. military. Nominate a hero: atmilb.com/2DryiGR
