Blown Lead Gets Nashville Swept in San Antonio
July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
SAN ANTONIO - A late comeback in the ninth inning for the Sounds could not be completed after losing the lead in the sixth inning, as Nashville lost to San Antonio 5-3. That completed the sweep for the Missions over the Sounds.
Nashville took the early lead in the top of the first inning. Zack Granite led off with a double and scored on a single by Scott Heineman. He later scored on a single by Nick Solak to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead.
Shelby Miller made the start for the Missions in his first pitching appearance since June 25 with the Texas Rangers before being released. He threw 40 pitches in the first inning and 28 pitches in the second inning. Although he didn't allow a run in the second, Miller's night was finished after being relieved by Jon Olczak in the third.
The Missions scored their first run in the third inning on two doubles. Trent Grisham hit the first double with David Freitas hitting a ground-rule double to pull San Antonio within a run at 2-1.
Nashville starter Wes Benjamin pitched well into the sixth inning. He faced two batters and was able to get one out before being relieved by Kyle Dowdy with a runner on second. San Antonio's Troy Stokes was able to get the RBI hit against Dowdy to tie the game at 2.
San Antonio would take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on three hits. Grisham and Mauricio Dubon hit back-to-back singles and were able to advance on throws to put runners on second and third base with nobody out. Grisham scored on a wild pitch and Dubon crossed the plate on an RBI single by Cory Spangenberg to make the score 4-2.
Another run was scored by the Missions in the bottom of the eighth for an insurance run. After Jake Hager singled, he scored on a Grisham double to extend the lead 5-2.
The Sounds made things interesting with two outs in the ninth inning. Granite hit a solo home run to bring the game within two runs. Heineman singled and Eli White walked to bring Andy Ibanez to the plate as the potential go-ahead run. He could not get the runners in as the Sounds lost 5-3.
The team returns to Nashville Friday night for a seven-day, six-game homestand. The Sounds will first host the Iowa Cubs in a three-game series. With first pitch at 7:05 p.m., left-hander Joe Palumbo (1-0, 3.38) will start for Nashville while right-hander Matt Swarmer (5-8, 5.76) will start for Iowa.
Post-Game Notes
With tonight's 7-5 loss, the Sounds dropped to 40-56 on the season.
Zack Granite's home run was his third of the season and just his 14th in his career.
The four-game sweep is the fourth time the Sounds were swept this season. They were last swept at Memphis from June 25 - 28.
Granite, Scott Heineman and Eli White combined for a 6-for-12 effort, scoring all three runs.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
