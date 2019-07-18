Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Vihuelas de Nashville
July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (61-36) vs. Vihuelas de Nashville (40-56)
Game #98/Home Game #53
Thursday July 18, 7:05 p.m.
Nelson Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Shelby Miller (NR, --) vs. LHP Wes Benjamin (4-5, 6.56)
Sweet Sweeps: San Antonio is seeking its fifth series sweep of the season with a win tonight and second consecutive sweep. It would be San Antonio's third of the four-game variety. The Missions swept Memphis in a five-game series from May 16-20 and again in a six-game series from May 25-29.
Scorching Hot: Trent Grisham collected another multi-hit game last night, his fifth consecutive game with at least two hits. It is the longest multi-hit streak of his career. Over his last five games Grisham is batting .636 (14-for-22) with 10 runs, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 7 RBI, 3 walks, and 2 steals.
Streaking Again: Mauricio Dubon is currently on a 12-game hitting streak. It is his second-longest streak of the season behind his 17-gamer from June 8-26. On his current streak, which began on June 28, Dubon is batting .288 (15-for-52) with 9 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, and 4 RBI. His 12-game streak is the third-longest active streak in the PCL behind Oklahoma City's Gavin Lux (14) and New Orleans' Eddy Alvarez (13).
Doubling Down: Last night the Missions matched a season-high by collecting six doubles. It was the third time this season they have hit half a dozen doubles in a game. The other six-double games came on June 16 & 18 against Reno.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin)
#Brewers prospect Trent Grisham just had a monster week for @missionsmilb. https://www.foxsports.com/wisconsin/story/milwaukee-brewers-prospects-tracker-trent-grisham-071819
San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)
"Originally I was (ticked) off." Travis Shaw is using his time in San Antonio to find a groove at the plate and work his way back to Milwaukee. By @BriggsMissions atmilb.com/2LZGuDB
Brew Crew Ball (@BrewCrewBall)
Drew Smyly opts out of minor league contract with Milwaukee Brewers, becomes free agent https://t.co/kjHbnLTLpd
*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*
LHP Drew Smyly exercised his release clause
RHP Shelby Miller transferred to San Antonio from short-season Rocky Mountain
