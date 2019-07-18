I-Cubs Split Series against Oklahoma City

July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (55-43) fell to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (42-55) 18-5 as the I-Cubs allowed a franchise-record eight home runs on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.

Oklahoma City grabbed an early lead as Edwin Ríos blasted a two-run home run in the first inning. Dodgers starter Brock Stewart (W, 4-7) nailed an RBI double in the second, eventually coming around to score to extend the lead to 4-0.

The I-Cubs cut the deficit in the second with a two-run blast from Phillip Evans, but the Dodgers offense stayed hot. Home runs from DJ Peters and Kyle Garlick extended the Oklahoma City lead to 7-2 in the third. Iowa responded in the bottom of the inning with an Ian Happ two-run home run and Evans did more damage in the frame, hitting a double and coming around to score to put the deficit back at two.

After allowing five runs in three innings, Stewart spun three hitless frames, setting down nine of the 10 I-Cubs he faced. On the other side, Iowa's starter Tyson Miller's (L, 1-1) day ended after 5.0 innings as he allowed seven runs on 10 hits.

The ball kept flying as Gavin Lux and Garlick hit solo home runs in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to extend the Dodgers' lead to 9-5. The floodgates opened in the ninth as the Dodgers struck for nine runs off Dakota Mekkes and catcher Taylor Davis to put things out of reach.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Phillip Evans hit his third home run since June 4 and first since July 1.

- Gavin Lux (5-for-6) homered for the fifth time in the four-game set in Iowa. He homered in each game of the series and each of his last five.

- Iowa's previous franchise record was seven home runs allowed, set on July 26, 2017 vs. Colorado Springs.

Iowa hits the road for a pair of three-game sets with Nashville and San Antonio. The I-Cubs return home against Round Rock on Friday, July 26. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.