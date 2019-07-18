OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 18, 2019

July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (42-54) vs. Iowa Cubs (55-42)

Game #97 of 140/Road #53 of 70 (25-27)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (3-7, 8.10) vs. IOW-RHP Tyson Miller (1-0, 9.95)

Thursday, July 18, 2019 | Principal Park | Des Moines, Iowa | 12:08 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up their four-game road series against the Iowa Cubs at 12:08 p.m. at Principal Park. Iowa leads the series, 2-1...The Dodgers are 8-4 over their last 12 games and 4-3 through seven games of the current road trip.

Last Game: Trailing by four runs heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, Iowa rallied for six runs and beat the Dodgers, 7-5, Wednesday night at Principal Park. The Dodgers led, 5-1, before Iowa rallied with six runs and five hits, with the Dodgers also committing two errors. The scoring during the rally started with a RBI infield single by Mark Zagunis plus a throwing error by pitcher Josh Sborz, plating another run. With two runners on and one out, Taylor Davis singled up the middle to tie the game. Two batters later, pinch hitter Donnie Dewees hit a line drive to right-center field that rolled to the warning track. Second baseman Jake Peter's relay bounced near the plate and led catcher Ben Moore into Davis, who scored, and so did Dewees once the ball was past Moore, putting Iowa ahead, 7-5. Edwin RÃ-os singled with one out in the ninth, but Rowan Wick retired the next two batters to end the game and earn his sixth save. The Dodgers controlled the game through seven-and-a-half innings. With two runners on and two out in the second inning, Gavin Lux pummeled a home run to center field. Iowa cracked the scoreboard in the third inning on a RBI single by Dixon Machado. With a runner on base in the fourth inning, Lux sent a home run nearly out of the stadium past the seats in right field. Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May allowed just one run and six hits over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts in a no decision. Dillon Maples (1-4) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to take the win, and Kevin Quackenbush (2-3) was charged with his first blown save of the season as well as the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (3-7) makes his 14th start and 15th appearance with the Dodgers and seeks back-to-back wins for the second time this season...Stewart most recently pitched July 12 in Memphis, piggybacking opener Casey Sadler. Stewart entered the game in the fourth inning and held the Redbirds to one run and four hits over 5.0 innings, issuing two walks with five strikeouts. He earned the win during the team's 6-3 victory...In his previous three starts, Stewart allowed 25 runs and 27 hits, including six homers, over 11.2 IP and was charged with three straight losses...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Stewart last faced Iowa April 21 in OKC, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and three strikeouts (ND). Over his career between 2016-19, Stewart has made six starts against Iowa and posted a 0.74 ERA (2 ER/24.1 IP) and .184 BAA, yet has an all-time 0-0 record against the I-Cubs.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 4-7 2018: 11-5 All-time: 155-157 At IOW: 73-85 The Dodgers and Cubs meet for their third series of the season, but for the first time since April...Iowa won a four-game set in OKC April 19-22, with the I-Cubs winning the first three games before the Dodgers won the series finale. Iowa outscored OKC, 34-16, during the series...The Dodgers split a four-game series at Iowa April 13-15...Will Smith paces the Dodgers with 13 RBI in the season series, while both Smith and Gavin Lux have hit four homers. Kyle Garlick has a team-high 10 hits...After winning just five games all season against the Dodgers in 2018, the I-Cubs surpassed that total through nine matchups in 2019 and have won seven of the last 10 games...OKC outscored the I-Cubs, 64-43, last season, but have been outscored, 61-53, so far this season...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against Iowa, as well as three of the last four...Going back to last season, Iowa is 10-5 over last 15 games against OKC.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux recorded his first multi-homer game with OKC Wednesday and tied his career-high mark with five RBI as he continued his hot start. Lux smashed a three-run homer to center field in the second inning and added a two-run homer that nearly left the stadium in right field in the fourth inning. Lux has now homered in four straight games, marking the second time overall he's accomplished that this season, previously May 4-7 with Double-A Tulsa, when he also slugged five dingers over four games...Prior to last night, Lux last recorded five RBI in a game April 27, 2018 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga at Lancaster...He has eight multi-hit games through 14 games with OKC and has 30 total multi-hit outings this season including his time with Tulsa...Lux has now hit safely in each of his first 14 Triple-A games, batting .500 (29-for--58) to go along with a .554 OBP and 1.000 SLG. He's tallied 15 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored...Since his promotion June 27, Lux's 1.554 OPS, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage lead all players in the Majors or domestic Minors, while his 29 hits and 22 runs are most in the PCL during that stretch...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .347 AVG and 110 hits.

Dinger Details: Thanks to Gavin Lux's two homers last night, the Dodgers have now homered in 10 straight games (17 HR), one shy of their season-high streak (May 29-June 9). They've also homered in 16 of the last 18 games (33 HR)...The Dodgers have hit two or more homers in each of the first three games of the current series, marking the third time they've collected three straight multi-homer games and the first time since May 8-11...After allowing five homers over the first two games of the current series, OKC held the I-Cubs without a homer last night. The Dodgers have not allowed a home run in six of the last 11 games, and the 16 total homers allowed this month are tied for second-fewest in the PCL.

Road Work: The Dodgers are 16-8 over their last 24 road games, although that includes a 4-6 clip over the last 10 games. During the 24-game stretch they have outscored opponents, 188-131, and are batting .307 (260x848) with 113 extra-base hits, 47 home runs and are hitting .326 (74x227) with runners in scoring position...OKC has scored 10 or more runs nine times overall during the 24 games, scored at least seven runs in 14 of the 24 games and been held to four or fewer runs just five times.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe doubled, walked and scored a run last night. Over the last 19 games, he's batting .390 (23x59) and has five homers, seven doubles, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and 18 walks. Since June 27, Joe paces the PCL in walks and ranks second in both runs scored and OBP (.530), only trailing teammate Gavin Lux in each category...Joe leads OKC's qualified players with a .438 OBP (third in PCL), and his 57 runs and 51 walks (t-fourth PCL) also both lead the team.

Get a Whiff of This: With 10 more strikeouts last night, the Dodgers' pitching staff has 45 double-digit strikeout games this season and ranks second in the league with 902 K's. League-leading Sacramento has 905 strikeouts over 858.0 IP - 41.0 more innings than OKC...Over the first three games of the current series, OKC has notched 35 strikeouts against just four walks.

Around the Horn: DJ Peters drew a walk and was hit by a pitch last night and has reached base in each of his first 18 Triple-A games, slashing .344/.463/.641 with the Dodgers...Wednesday marked just the second time this season the Dodgers lost a game when leading after seven innings (June 9 vs. Fresno). OKC also lost last night after leading by at least four runs for the fifth time this season...Over his last nine appearances, Jaime Schultz has not allowed a run and only five hits over 9.2 innings, with four walks and 15 strikeouts.

