Stranger Things, Moon Landing Anniversary Highlight Baby Cakes' Weekend
July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Metairie, La. - To recognize the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing of Apollo 11, the New Orleans Baby Cakes are offering a unique ticket giveaway for the Saturday, July 20 game against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Free tickets will be available at the box office for the 6 p.m. game for anyone sharing the names of the astronauts who participated in the mission 50 years ago, including: Neil, Armstrong, Edwin, Buzz, Aldrin, Michael, and Collins, or anyone named Apollo, Eagle, or Houston.
Tickets will also be given to anyone with a NASA identification, or with ID displaying they are from Houston or were born in 1969 or July of any year.
In case fans do not meet any of these qualifiers, anyone wearing an Astros jersey or who can perform a "moonwalk" dance will also be granted free admission.
The Baby Cakes return home on Friday at 7 p.m. for the opener of a three-game set against Round Rock. "Stranger Things" Night will include a "NOLA in The Upside Down" hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Bunny Bread and an appearance by Peyton Wich from Netflix's hit series, with fireworks following the game.
For more information, contact the 'Cakes at (504) 734-5155.
