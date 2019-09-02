Cakes Win Finale
September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - Rosell Herrera had three hits and five RBI to lead New Orleans to a 10-1 win in the finale at Oklahoma City.
Kolton Mahoney pitched six innings, allowed one run on three hits in the win. Monte Harrison added two hits and two RBI.
The 'Cakes improved to 72-65 on the season.
GAME NOTES- New Orleans finishes with an all-time record of 1860-1974.
