OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 2, 2019

September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





New Orleans Baby Cakes (72-65) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (62-76)

Game #139 of 139/Home #69 of 69 (30-38)

Pitching Probables: NO-LHP Kolton Mahoney (1-1, 4.60) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (8-4, 4.75)

Monday, September 2, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers play their final game of the 2019 season and wrap up their series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes in a Labor Day matinee at 11:05 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers are trying to close out their schedule with a series split and back-to-back wins for the first time since Aug. 12-13 against Reno in OKC.

Last Game: Edwin Ríos collected five RBI Sunday afternoon and the Dodgers built a 6-0 lead through three innings on the way to an 11-5 win against New Orleans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC took the lead in the first inning when Kyle Garlick hit a two-run homer to left-center field. The Dodgers pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second inning, scoring on an error. OKC added three runs in the third inning as the first five batters reached, including back-to-back RBI singles by DJ Peters and Connor Joe. Later with one out, Drew Jackson singled to bring in another run for a 6-0 lead. Wilkin Castillo connected on a RBI double in the fifth to cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-1. New Orleans loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, but Logan Bawcom limited the damage to one run that scored on a wild pitch. Ríos hammered a three-run homer over the New Orleans bullpen in right field to extend OKC to a 9-2 lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. New Orleans hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the eighth to cut OKC's lead to 9-3, but Ríos hit a two-run double to the wall in center field in the bottom of the inning for an 11-3 lead. A two-run homer in the ninth by New Orleans' Gabriel Guerrero trimmed OKC's lead to 11-5. Bawcom (3-3) finished his season with 6.0 solid innings, holding the Baby Cakes to two runs and seven hits. He issued two walks and recorded six strikeouts. New Orleans starting pitcher Nick Neidert (3-4) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (8-7) makes his team-leading 21st start of the season...He most recently pitched Aug. 28 against Iowa and only stayed in the game two-plus innings. He battled his command, tying his season high with five walks while throwing 69 pitches. Corcino was charged with three runs and four hits and left the game after each of the first five batters of the third inning reached base...After going 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over five games in July, Corcino went 0-3 with an 8.34 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over five outings in August. The team lost all five of his starts, although OKC scored a total of seven runs in his last four games...For the season, Corcino ranks among PCL leaders with a .245 AVG (3rd), 4.75 ERA (6th) and 1.41 WHIP (8th)...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and K's (102)...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Tonight is Corcino's third start of the season against New Orleans. He has allowed three runs and six hits over 9.2 innings with six walks and eight strikeouts while going 1-0.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 6-9 2018: 9-7 All-time: 184-163 At OKC: 98-76

The Dodgers and Baby Cakes close out the season against each other for the first time since 2011...This is the final series ever between the Dodgers and Baby Cakes, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season. OKC and New Orleans have been playing each other since 1993 in the American Association...The teams split their previous series in OKC, June 25-28, with each of the final three games decided by one or two runs...Even with yesterday's 11-5 win over New Orleans, the Baby Cakes have outscored the Dodgers, 96-67, and outhit the Dodgers, 156-103. The Baby Cakes are batting .299, while holding OKC to a .209 average. The Dodgers have been held to one or no runs six times in 15 meetings and have at least 10 strikeouts in 10 of 15 games...New Orleans is looking to win 10 games in one season against OKC for the first time since 2006.

Eddie Stays Ready: Edwin Ríos hit a three-run homer, two-run double, walked twice and scored three runs Sunday as he tied his season high with five RBI, previously achieved June 2 at Memphis. Ríos boosted his season total to a team-leading 31 home runs as he homered for the fifth time in seven starts. He leads all Dodgers farmhands with 31 homers and became just the third OKC player with a 30-homer season during the team's modern PCL era, joining Nelson Cruz (37 in 2008) and Mike Hessman (35 in 2012). He is up to 91 RBI this season, becoming the first OKC player to reach the total since Cruz racked up 99 RBI in 2008, and ranks ninth among the team's single-season RBI leaders...Ríos has cranked 17 homers in just 33 games following the All-Star Break after hitting 14 dingers in 71 games before the break...Through May 31, Ríos was slashing .217/.270/.381 with six homers and 30 RBI. Since then he's slashed .319/.400/.755 with 25 homers and 61 RBI over 54 games with OKC. His home run total during that time is tied with Salt Lake's Jared Walsh for best in the PCL.

De-Lux Stay in OKC: Gavin Lux is expected to make his Major League debut tonight with the Los Angeles Dodgers and play second base against the Colorado Rockies, according to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Lux departs OKC having reached base safely in 46 of his first 49 Triple-A games, and he slashed .392/.478/.719/1.197. Since joining OKC June 27, Lux racked up 78 hits, 24 multi-hit games, 35 XBH, 39 RBI and 54 runs. Between June 27-Aug. 31, Lux's AVG ranked first in the domestic full-season Minors or Majors, while his OBP was second, OPS third, runs tied for third, SLG fifth, hits tied for fifth, 143 total bases were seventh and his extra-base hits were tied for ninth...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux batted .347 this season and entering Sept. 1, his 159 total hits were fifth in the domestic Minors...Lux will be the eighth OKC player this season to make his Major League debut with the LA Dodgers, joining Matt Beaty, Kyle Garlick, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Edwin Ríos, Josh Sborz and Will Smith.

Kings of K's: The Dodgers pitching staff whiffed more eight batters yesterday and has tied OKC's team record for strikeouts in a season at 1,277 K's, first set in 2017. The Dodgers are aiming to lead the league in strikeouts for the third time in the last four seasons and enter today with 10 more strikeouts than second-place San Antonio.

Revolving Door: OKC has made 289 roster transactions through yesterday, with more to come later today. Including Major League Rehab Assignments, 63 different players suited up for the team this season, including 29 position players and 34 pitchers. Ten players were on the active roster both today and on Opening Night, but the only two to remain on the active roster all season are infielder Jake Peter and reliever Kevin Quackenbush.

Can't Win 'Em All: OKC's 76 losses this season are the most since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998, surpassing the previous high of 75 set by the 2011 team (68-75) and 2009 team (69-75). It's the most losses for any OKC team since the final year of the Oklahoma City 89ers in 1997 (82). Prior to this season, the most games an OKC team has finished a season below .500 since 1998 is seven in 2011...At 30-38, the Dodgers have ensured the team will finish with its worst home record in its 22 seasons at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The team had posted losing records just twice previously at The Brick and not since 2007.

Around the Horn: After being held to one run, 12 hits and one extra-base hit over the first two games of the current series, Oklahoma City tallied 11 runs, 12 hits and six extra-base hits Sunday. The team went 6-for-13 with RISP after going 8-for-the-last 74 entering Sunday...Zach McKinstry doubled and tripled Sunday, and also scored two runs. Since joining OKC Aug. 4, McKinstry is batting .400 (34x85) with 17 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored over 25 games. He ranks second in the PCL in batting average, fourth in SLG (.759) and fourth in OPS (1.191) during that time...Kyle Garlick and Edwin Ríos have combined to hit eight of the team's last nine home runs...Connor Joe's 72 walks are tied for second-most in the PCL, tied for sixth-most in OKC's modern PCL era (since 1998) and are the most walks by an OKC player since Brandon Boggs in 2010 (72). He ranks fourth in the PCL with a .426 OBP...For those who might have forgotten, the St. Louis Blues are 2019 Stanley Cup Champions. Gloria!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.