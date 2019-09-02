Grizz roar to fifth straight victory thanks to Difo's walk-off double

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (64-75) walked-off on the Albuquerque Isotopes (60-79) 7-6 in 10 innings Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno won their fifth straight contest, a season-long and improved to 14-7 on Sundays. Wilmer Difo played hero, lining a double to the right-center gap, scoring a pair. Difo's only hit gave Josh Lucas (1-0) the decision and Ben Bowden (1-3) the loss.

Yadiel Hernandez put the Grizzlies up 2-0 in the first. Hernandez blasted a two-run clout to left-center field, his 33rd of the year. He is now tied for second all-time in single-season homers, trailing A.J. Reed by one. Drew Ward added his fifth RBI in two games after a double plated Hernandez. Fresno trailed heading into the ninth, but Matt Reynolds knotted up the affair after a solo bomb. It was his 16th of the 2019 campaign. Finally, Difo enjoyed his game-winner in the 10th, a rocket double to the right-center gap.

The Isotopes offense recorded four solo longballs. Nelson Molina provided the first one in the seventh as a pinch-hitter. The other three came in the ninth after Albuquerque was behind by two runs. Peter Mooney, Todd Czinege (pinch-hitter) and Drew Weeks were the benefactors of the taters. Despite taking the lead into the bottom half of the 10th, the Isotopes could not hold on.

Grizzlies starter Wil Crowe did not factor in the contest. The righty hurled six frames of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Logan Ondrusek mustered a scoreless inning as well for Fresno. The Grizzlies look for the sweep in the last game of the regular season tomorrow afternoon.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- SS Wilmer Difo (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB)

- CF Matt Reynolds (1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Peter Mooney (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Drew Weeks (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- PH Nelson Molina and Todd Czinege (solo HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday September 2 Albuquerque Isotopes (Home) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. RHP Ben Meyer (Albuquerque) 1:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: 25% of the Grizzlies home wins this season have come via the walk-off (8/32). Carter Kieboom and Chuck Taylor tallied two hits and one run apiece in the win.

