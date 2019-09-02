Isotopes Fall in Extras to Grizzlies, 7-6
September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Grizzlies 7 (64-75), Isotopes 6 (60-79) (10) - Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif.
AT THE DISH: Three Isotopes connected on three home runs on Sunday, with Nelson Molina connecting on a pinch-hit home run. It was the first of his Triple-A career ... Drew Weeks finished 2-for-5 with his 20th homer of the season ... Peter Mooney was also 2-for-5 with his fifth home run of the season.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Rico Garcia had a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked four, receiving a no-decision ... DJ Johnson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings while Ben Bowden allowed two runs over 1.1 innings and took loss.
TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque is 5-4 in extra innings game, going 3-2 on the road.
ON DECK: Monday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Fresno Grizzlies, 2:05 p.m. MT - Chukchansi Park
PROBABLES: Isotopes: TBA, Grizzles: RHP J.J. Hoover (5-6, 8.63)
