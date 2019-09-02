Isotopes Fall in Extras to Grizzlies, 7-6

September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Grizzlies 7 (64-75), Isotopes 6 (60-79) (10) - Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif.

AT THE DISH: Three Isotopes connected on three home runs on Sunday, with Nelson Molina connecting on a pinch-hit home run. It was the first of his Triple-A career ... Drew Weeks finished 2-for-5 with his 20th homer of the season ... Peter Mooney was also 2-for-5 with his fifth home run of the season.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Rico Garcia had a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked four, receiving a no-decision ... DJ Johnson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings while Ben Bowden allowed two runs over 1.1 innings and took loss.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque is 5-4 in extra innings game, going 3-2 on the road.

ON DECK: Monday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Fresno Grizzlies, 2:05 p.m. MT - Chukchansi Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: TBA, Grizzles: RHP J.J. Hoover (5-6, 8.63)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.