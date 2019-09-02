Loss Eliminates Chihuahuas

The Sacramento River Cats shut out the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-0 Sunday in the penultimate game of the Pacific Coast League regular season. It was the fifth time El Paso was shut out this season.

El Paso's loss combined with Sunday night's win by first-place Las Vegas clinched the Southern Division title for the Aviators. The Aviators' playoff appearance ends El Paso's streak of consecutive division at titles at four. Las Vegas will meet Sacramento in the Pacific Conference finals on Wednesday, while the American Conference finals matchup will be Iowa (Cubs' affiliate) vs. Round Rock (Astros' affiliate).

El Paso relievers Emmanuel Ramirez, Travis Radke and Evan Miller all pitched scoreless outings in Sunday's loss. The Chihuahuas' offense was held to four hits, all singles. Sacramento has taken two of the first three games of the series.

Monday is the final game of the Pacific Coast League regular season.

Team Records: El Paso (80-59), Sacramento (72-67)

Next Game: Monday, 2:05 pm at Raley Field. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (10-7, 6.81) vs. Sacramento LHP Steven Okert (8-2, 5.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

