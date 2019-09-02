Fresno Grizzlies End Season on Six-Game Win Streak

September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (65-75) finished their 22nd season with a 6-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (60-80) on Labor Day afternoon at Chukchansi Park. Fresno wrapped the 2019 campaign with a 7-1 homestand and a season-high six-game win streak, victorious in nine of their final 11 games.

Jake Noll staked the hosts to a 1-0 first inning lead with a RBI single. It was 2-0 Fresno in the third on Noll's second RBI knock; Drew Ward added a run-scoring hit of his own a batter later.

Albuquerque tied it 3-3 in the fourth inning, in part to a Nelson Molina two-run homer. The Grizzlies took their second lead of the afternoon in the home half of the inning on Alec Keller's RBI double into the left field corner. It was 5-3 Fresno in the fifth when Ward launched his eighth Triple-A homer over the scoreboard in right-center.

The clubs traded solo homers in the sixth. Roberto Ramos hit his 30th for Isotopes, before Matt Reistetter ricocheted one off the foul pole in right field on a pull shot, making the score 6-4 Grizz, on what proved to be the game-winner.

In the ninth, Derek Self wiggled out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam, allowing only a run on a double-play, converting his eighth save. Sam Freeman (7th) and James Bourque (8th) each threw a scoreless inning for Fresno to hold it.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- CF Alec Keller (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Drew Ward (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB)

- RHP J.J. Hoover (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- 2B Wilmer Difo (3-5, R)

- LF Jake Noll (2-4, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Nelson Molina (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Roberto Ramos (solo HR)

- C Chris Rabago (2-4)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Monday's win was the 45th one-run game this season for Fresno (23-22, 14-8 at home); 32% of Grizzlies games in 2019 were decided by a single run.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.