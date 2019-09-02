Fresno Grizzlies End Season on Six-Game Win Streak
September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (65-75) finished their 22nd season with a 6-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (60-80) on Labor Day afternoon at Chukchansi Park. Fresno wrapped the 2019 campaign with a 7-1 homestand and a season-high six-game win streak, victorious in nine of their final 11 games.
Jake Noll staked the hosts to a 1-0 first inning lead with a RBI single. It was 2-0 Fresno in the third on Noll's second RBI knock; Drew Ward added a run-scoring hit of his own a batter later.
Albuquerque tied it 3-3 in the fourth inning, in part to a Nelson Molina two-run homer. The Grizzlies took their second lead of the afternoon in the home half of the inning on Alec Keller's RBI double into the left field corner. It was 5-3 Fresno in the fifth when Ward launched his eighth Triple-A homer over the scoreboard in right-center.
The clubs traded solo homers in the sixth. Roberto Ramos hit his 30th for Isotopes, before Matt Reistetter ricocheted one off the foul pole in right field on a pull shot, making the score 6-4 Grizz, on what proved to be the game-winner.
In the ninth, Derek Self wiggled out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam, allowing only a run on a double-play, converting his eighth save. Sam Freeman (7th) and James Bourque (8th) each threw a scoreless inning for Fresno to hold it.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- CF Alec Keller (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)
- 1B Drew Ward (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB)
- RHP J.J. Hoover (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)
- 2B Wilmer Difo (3-5, R)
- LF Jake Noll (2-4, 2 RBI)
Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)
- 2B Nelson Molina (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)
- 1B Roberto Ramos (solo HR)
- C Chris Rabago (2-4)
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Monday's win was the 45th one-run game this season for Fresno (23-22, 14-8 at home); 32% of Grizzlies games in 2019 were decided by a single run.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2019
- Chihuahuas Doubled up in Season Finale - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Fresno Grizzlies End Season on Six-Game Win Streak - Fresno Grizzlies
- Freemanâ??s big day caps off regular season with a win - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Swept to Close out 2019 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- 2019 Season Finale in the Books - Salt Lake Bees
- Aviators End Regular Season with 3-2 Win over Tacoma - Las Vegas Aviators
- Reno Wins Final Game of 2019, Improves to 10-1 in Final Regular-Season Contests - Reno Aces
- Brugman Homers One Last Time, Rainiers Fall to Las Vegas in Season Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sounds Win Season Finale on Walk-Off - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Lose Finale in 13 Innings - San Antonio Missions
- Redbirds Wrap up 2019 Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Shut out Express 6-0 in 2019 Finale - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Outlasts Memphis to End the Regular Season - Iowa Cubs
- Express Fall to Storm Chasers 6-0 in Regular Season Finale - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Close Season with 10-1 Loss - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Cakes Win Finale - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (65-72) vs. San Antonio Missions (80-59) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (69-70) at Iowa Cubs (74-65) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 2, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators Fly Past Tacoma 8-1, Claim Division Title - Las Vegas Aviators
- Nolin Strikes out 11, Rainiers Drop Sunday Night Match-Up against Aviators - Tacoma Rainiers
- Loss Eliminates Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Grizz roar to fifth straight victory thanks to Difo's walk-off double - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Fall in Extras to Grizzlies, 7-6 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.