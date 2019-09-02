Chihuahuas Doubled up in Season Finale

September 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The Sacramento River Cats scored eight unanswered runs to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-4 Monday afternoon. The Chihuahuas finished their 2019 season with an 80-60 record, the second-most wins in team history. Only three Triple-A teams had more wins than El Paso this season.

Michael Cantu hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Chihuahuas, his third Triple-A home run, with all three coming in Sacramento. The Chihuahuas hit 258 home runs this year, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the loss for El Paso Monday. Sacramento won three of the four games in the series. The Chihuahuas finished the season with a 44-26 road record.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-river-cats/2019/09/02/580257#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580257

Team Records: El Paso (80-60), Sacramento (73-67)

