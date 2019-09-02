Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds

San Antonio Missions (80-59) at Nashville Sounds (65-72)

Game #140/Away Game #70

Monday, September 2, 12:05 p.m.

First Tennessee Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Carlos Luna (NR, --), vs. LHP Wes Benjamin (7-6, 5.52)

Roster Movement: The Missions have seen their roster shuffle quite a bit more this year than in previous seasons. The Missions have made 257 transactions this season, which is more than the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined for San Antonio. Today's starter, Carlos Luna, will be the 21st different player to make a start for the Missions this season.

Finish It Orf: Nate Orf is currently on a five-game hitting streak, which is currently a team-best. It is his fourth hitting streak of at least five games this season. During the current five-game stretch Orf is batting .533 (8-for-15) with 5 runs, 1 home run, 2 RBI, and 7 walks. He has collected a pair of hits in each of his last three games.

