American Legion Baseball Hosts Nevada State Tournament at Las Vegas Ballpark July 26 - 27

American Legion Baseball hosts Nevada State Tournament at Las Vegas Ballpark® on July 26 - 27. Four high school baseball teams from Nevada will play in the semi-final and final games over the two-day tournament. The teams will be determined based on the final day of the qualifying games played at UNLV earlier that week. The two semi-final games will take place on Friday, July 26. The first game on July 26 starts at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for each game are by donation only. Suggested donation is $5 for adults; active and retired military, children under 10 and anyone in a baseball uniform are free. An awards assembly will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Awards are given for the Junior Championships and include the MVP and Coach of the Year. After the awards assembly, the 6:00 p.m. game between winners of the previous night's games will commence. A possible tie-breaker game will start at 8:30 p.m. if needed.

This marks the first year that American Legion hosts the State Tournament at Las Vegas Ballpark. The winner of the State Tournament will play in the Western Regional Finals in Fairfield, California August 7 - August 11.

WHEN: Friday - Saturday, July 26- 27

Friday, July 26: gates open at 4:30 p.m.; first game at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: gates open at 5 p.m.; awards at 5:30 p.m.; first game at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark; 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

For more on American Legion and tournament specific details, visit www.legion.org/baseball.

