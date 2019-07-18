Redbirds Rip Way to 10-5 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Eight extra-base hits, including two home runs by John Nogowski, powered a 10-5 win by the Memphis Redbirds in the series finale over the Round Rock Express (Astros) Thursday night in Round Rock, Texas.

Lane Thomas was on base four times with a double, a single, and two walks, and Randy Arozarena, Ramon Urias, and Nogowski were on base three times apiece. Joe Hudson was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Johan Mieses also homered for the Redbirds (39-59) and has now gone deep in back-to-back games.

Austin Warner picked up his first Triple-A victory of the season with 6.0 innings of solid work, allowing four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. He shut out the Express (57-41) in his final two innings of action, giving up just a walk in the fifth inning and a single in the sixth.

Each team scored a run in their first- and third-inning at-bats, and Round Rock led 4-3 after scoring twice in the fourth with Memphis getting a run in the top-half.

The Redbirds then exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth, with Urias hitting a sacrifice fly, Nogowski going yard for the second time in the game, and Hudson singling in Thomas. Memphis got another run in the sixth thanks to a two-out walk by Arozarena and an Urias double and led 8-4 after Warner finished his outing.

Memphis scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings, and Round Rock got a tally in the bottom of the ninth but nothing else as Chris Beck wrapped things up.

Junior Fernandez and Chris Ellis tossed scoreless frames in between Warner and Beck.

Arozarena's three runs scored are his season high in 60 games between Memphis and Double-A Springfield.

Memphis now heads to face the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) in a three-game series starting tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, July 25 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Wednesday, July 31 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, August 1 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 2 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat tacos buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, August 3 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Back to School Night presented by Walmart with a free fully-loaded backpack to the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 4 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

