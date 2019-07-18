Round Rock Express, RS3 Turf and ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to Refurbish Playing Fields at Pflugerville Little League
July 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - On Saturday, July 20, the Round Rock Express and RS3 Turf will be participating in MiLB Charities' new field refurbishment initiative, MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. Through the initiative, the Express and RS3 Turf will provide maintenance and upkeep on several playing fields at Pflugerville Little League.
Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities our teams call home. In conjunction with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and its teams are working to enhance local baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country. Through MiLB Project: Refresh, the Express will join in efforts to refurbish Pflugerville Little League's fields and give back to thousands of area youth baseball and softball players.
Who: Round Rock Express, RS3 Turf and Pflugerville Little League
What: The Express and RS3 Turf, with help from ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, its local distributors and volunteers, are working with the Pflugerville Little League to refurbish several of their playing fields as part of MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment.
When: Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Where: Pflugerville Little League
701 Immanuel Road
Pflugerville, Texas 78660
Why: Contribute to Minor League Baseball's goal to give back to and enhance youth baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country.
