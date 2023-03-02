Grigori Denisenko Returns to Charlotte

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte.

The 22-year-old forward appeared in one more game during his most recent NHL, bringing his total to 18 games with Florida this season.

With the Checkers, Denisenko has logged 21 points (9g, 12a) in 37 games this season - with his last contest in a Charlotte sweater coming on Feb. 11.

The Checkers are preparing to embark on their second consecutive three-in-three weekend, which kicks off Friday in Utica.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.