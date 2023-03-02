Amerks Acquire Carson Gicewicz from Rockford

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team had acquired forward Carson Gicewicz from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) in exchange for future considerations. The forward is expected to meet the team in Laval for tomorrow's game against the Rocket at Place Bell.

Gicewicz comes to Rochester after registering six points on four goals and two assists in 43 games with the IceHogs (AHL) in 2022-23. Two of his six points with Rockford came on Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids, which marked his first multi-point game of the campaign.

A native of Orchard Park, New York, the 25-year-old Gicewicz has totaled 22 points (9+13) in 114 career AHL games, all with Rockford. He also added two points (1+1) in five games during the IceHogs' postseason run in 2022.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward completed a five-year collegiate career between St. Lawrence University and UMass, recording 38 goals and 40 assists for 78 points in 129 career games. During the 2020-21 season with UMass, Gicewicz helped the Minutemen claim the National Championship after scoring a career-high 17 goals while also adding seven assists for 24 points in 28 games.

Gicewicz spent his three seasons in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, Youngstown Phantoms and Sioux Falls Stampede from 2013-2016, notching 18 points (7+11) and 52 penalty minutes in 65 games.

