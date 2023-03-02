Bears Recall Defender Michael Kim from South Carolina
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.
Kim, 27, has played in one game with Hershey this season, striking for an assist in his debut with the club on Dec. 11 versus Cleveland. He's appeared in 50 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield, and Hershey, posting 11 helpers.
With the Stingrays this season, Kim leads all defenders in scoring with 27 points (5g, 22a) over 38 games.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. for UGI Dylan McIlrath Bobblehead Night, where the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Dylan McIlrath bobblehead, courtesy of UGI. The game is also a Flight Friday, featuring $6.50 12 oz. cans of Yuengling Flight. Purchase tickets for the game.
