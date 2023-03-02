Monsters and FirstEnergy Partner to Provide Nonprofits with Outdoor Classic Tickets

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to partner with FirstEnergy to give back to local non-profit organizations with the chance to attend the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. The Monsters and FirstEnergy will be presenting several local organizations with the opportunity to be a part of the crowd at this historic game in Cleveland hockey history.

"When we bring positive energy to our communities, we hope to create a ripple effect of kindness, compassion and generosity that uplifts and empowers all those around us," said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement at FirstEnergy. "By giving tickets to community organizations that benefit our youth and vulnerable individuals, we are not just providing access to entertainment, but also spreading joy, hope and a sense of belonging to those who need it most."

With the guidance of the Monsters Community Foundation, each organization identified will fall under the team's initiative to grow the game of hockey specifically with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Several Northeast Ohio organizations will benefit from this including Bellaire Puritas Development Corporation, The Caring, Cleveland Angels, Gloria Pointer Teen Movement, God's Vision Foundation, National Youth Advocate Program, NOCL Inc., Passionate House of Change, USO Ohio, Vettix and Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

An additional organization that will assist in reaching different parts of the community is Ticket To Hope, a nonprofit that aims to bring hope to those who need it most through creating unforgettable experiences. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Ticket To Hope and the Monsters have donated access to almost 1,500 members of the Northeast Ohio community providing a respite from the challenges of daily life while also promoting social connectedness and well-being.

"Offering free experiences to those in need can have a profound impact and truly make a difference in people's lives. We have received feedback from numerous caregivers who never imagined that their kids or they themselves could ever have the opportunity to enjoy an evening watching professional hockey like the Monsters have provided," said Ticket To Hope's Executive Director Jim Foliano. "This experience allows them to hold their head high and leave the building for the evening with a newfound sense of joy and positivity. The sight of people coming together to support one another and create positive change has been truly inspiring. Ticket To Hope is excited to collaborate with the Cleveland Monsters and remains committed to making a positive impact in the Northeast Ohio community, while also encouraging others to do the same."

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will mark the first professional outdoor game in the city of Cleveland and 11th in American Hockey League history. This is the second outdoor game in which Cleveland has participated in with the first being against the Rochester Americans in the Frozen Frontier at Frontier Field in Rochester, NY, on December 13, 2013.

Fans can secure their seats for the historic game at clevelandmonsters.com/outdoor or by calling 216-420-0000. Single game tickets are on sale now starting at just $10 as well as tickets to the all-inclusive Kardiac Club seating with food and beverages.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.