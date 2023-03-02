Leonard Recalled by Predators
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward John Leonard from Milwaukee.
Leonard moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 32 (11g-21a) after scoring the lone goal in Milwaukee's 1-0 win against Iowa on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward's game-winner was also his 141st shot of the season, the most among all Milwaukee skaters. Leonard has picked up points in nine of his last 13 games (5g-5a), including his second multi-goal game of 2022-23 on Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba (2g). He made his NHL debut with San Jose in 2020-21 and went on to appear in 58 games with the Sharks across the previous two seasons, recording 15 points (4g-11a); at the AHL level, he's tallied 66 points (29g-37a) in 99 games with Milwaukee and San Jose.
The Admirals hit the road for a pair of games this weekend in Austin against the Stars beginning Friday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be Tuesday, March 7, also against Iowa, at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023
- Leonard Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Acquire Carson Gicewicz from Rockford - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jaxsen Wiebe to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Gicewicz Traded to Rochester for Future Considerations - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks' Woo Suspended One Game - AHL
- Bears Recall Defender Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Host Hockey & Heels Saturday, March 11 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Grigori Denisenko Returns to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Kevin O'Neil Released by Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- John Page Named Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blue Jackets Assign Newly-Acquired Goaltender Jon Gillies to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Henderson Silver Knights Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Detroit Recalls Erne from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins to Host 11th Annual Purple Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Oneida County's Destination Sports Complex Rebranded as Utica University Nexus Center - Utica Comets
- Frank Earns NHL Deal with Capitals for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- Desnoyers and Lycksell Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blackhawks Recall Reichel - Rockford IceHogs
- Lucas Carlsson's Confidence Pushing him to Historic Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters and FirstEnergy Partner to Provide Nonprofits with Outdoor Classic Tickets - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Get Back in the Win Column against Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Canucks Defeat Reign - Ontario Reign
- Henderson Slips Past San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Gulls For Fourth Straight Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Höglander Picks Up Three Points, Rathbone Fires Home Winner in 3-2 Victory Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Leonard Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Shutout Iowa
- Ads to Host over 8,500 Kids for Sold out Kids Game Wednesday
- Evangelista Recalled by Predators
- Gravel Reassigned to Milwaukee