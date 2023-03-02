Leonard Recalled by Predators

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward John Leonard from Milwaukee.

Leonard moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 32 (11g-21a) after scoring the lone goal in Milwaukee's 1-0 win against Iowa on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward's game-winner was also his 141st shot of the season, the most among all Milwaukee skaters. Leonard has picked up points in nine of his last 13 games (5g-5a), including his second multi-goal game of 2022-23 on Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba (2g). He made his NHL debut with San Jose in 2020-21 and went on to appear in 58 games with the Sharks across the previous two seasons, recording 15 points (4g-11a); at the AHL level, he's tallied 66 points (29g-37a) in 99 games with Milwaukee and San Jose.

The Admirals hit the road for a pair of games this weekend in Austin against the Stars beginning Friday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be Tuesday, March 7, also against Iowa, at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.