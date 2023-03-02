Frank Earns NHL Deal with Capitals for 2023-24 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed forward Ethen Frank to a one-year, two-way contract set to begin in the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Frank, 25, leads Hershey in goals (24), power play goals (9), and shots (144) this season. Over 45 games, the rookie has posted 41 points, ranking third on the team in scoring. He leads all AHL rookie skaters in goals, and ranks tied for second among first-year players in scoring, just one point behind Iowa's Sammy Walker. He was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for January after recording 13 points (7g, 6a) in 10 games.

The native of Papillion, Nebraska was selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval last month. At the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, he won the CCM Fastest Skater event, completing his lap in 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player to break the 13-second barrier in event history. At the AHL All-Star Challenge, he scored a goal for the Atlantic Division, helping the club to the championship game of the 3-on-3 tournament.

The Bears signed Frank to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season on Apr. 11, 2022. He was the NCAA's top goal scorer last season, collecting 26 tallies in 38 games for Western Michigan University. He finished the season with a career-best 39 points in his fifth year with the Broncos. With WMU, Frank was an alternate captain and earned AHCA/CCM Hockey West All-American Second Team honors, Second Team All-NCHC honors, and helped the Broncos to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

