Canucks Defeat Reign

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Storyline: Two third period goals gave the Abbotsford Canucks (31-19-2-2) a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign (30-19-3-1) on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena. Ontario's goals were both scored in the second period, with Alan Quine and Samuel Helenius finding the back of the net for the Reign.

Cal Petersen stopped 17 shots in the contest while holding his team in the game. Ontario had a 32-20 shots-on-goal edge in the contest and netted the lone power play goal of the night in a losing effort.

Date: March 1, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Nils Höglander (ABB

2. Spencer Martin (ABB)

3. Samuel Helenius (ONT)

W: Spencer Martin

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, Mar. 3, 2023 at San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena

