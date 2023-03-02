Henderson Slips Past San Diego

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-5 to the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 15-39-1-0 and 7-20-1-0 at home.

Chase De Leo tallied season-high 2-1=3 points tonight - including his 50th goal as a Gull - and extended his point streak into a seventh game (5-4=9). San Diego's captain also skated in his 161st game in a Gulls sweater, taking sole possession of sixth among all-time team leaders in appearances.

Rocco Grimaldi notched his third consecutive two-point performance with a pair of assists (0-2=2), earning 8-4=12 points over his last six games, a two point-per-game average over the span. The right wing is tied for first among American Hockey League skaters in goals (27) and sixth in points (27-29=56 points).

Josiah Slavin posted his second two-point effort of the season (also 0-2=2 points on Nov. 19, 2022 w/ RFD at CHI), earning his first goal and assist as a Gull after joining the team on Feb. 23. The left wing scored unassisted at 2:17 of the initial frame, marking the third consecutive game San Diego both scored first and within the opening four minutes of a contest.

Brayden Tracey also recorded a two-point performance (1-1=2), bringing his season tally to 9-14# points.

Nikolas Brouillard registered a pair of assists (0-2=2) to lead all San Diego blueliners and rank second on the team with 28 helpers this season.

Michael Del Zotto tallied his fifth goal as a Gull and seventh of the season at 10:11 of the third period, while Glenn Gawdin also earned an assist in the effort.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 22 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

The Gulls travel to Tucson for a back-to-back weekend series against the Roadrunners beginning this Friday, Mar. 3 at Tucson Convention Center (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the team's loss to Henderson

Well, you know, they got a couple power-play goals. I thought that, you know, if you look at the game as a whole, we scored five goals. I mean, you should win but we didn't. We were on the bottom end of it. You know, it was one of those games where we'd score, they'd score, we'd score, they score. Then, you know, had a little fight back. They made it 4-3, we tied it up. Three minutes left, you know, they make it 5-4 and then they get an empty netter and then we come back again. But, you know, there wasn't a lot of quit. I thought we did a lot of good things actually. We moved the puck out of our own end pretty good. We were above pucks in their end and allowed our d(efense) to come down the walls and keep plays alive and that part of it was good. It was defensively, I thought we had some breakdowns. We didn't do a very good job defending the middle of the ice and that hurt us a little bit. But you know, like that we finally got some secondary scoring. We didn't leave it up to one line to do at all, which was a good thing to see.

On taking the positives into future matchups with Henderson

I think we got to be a little more conservative. You know, we had we had a couple of turnovers that cost us some goals. We got to do a better job of managing pucks. But I think we have the same effort next time we play them, I think we have a better result.

On the team's ability to respond

The guys battled. I thought we played real well up in Ontario and then, you know, for the most part I thought we played real well here. So, I thought we deserved a better fate, but, you know, that's kind of how it's been all year.

