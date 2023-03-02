Anaheim Ducks Acquire Dylan Sikura from Chicago

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired right wing Dylan Sikura from the Chicago Blackhawks for left wing Max Golod. Sikura will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sikura, 27 (6/1/95), has earned 3-14=17 points with a +5 rating in 58 career NHL games with Colorado (2021-22), Vegas (2020-21) and Chicago (2017-20). He set single-season NHL career highs in points (0-8=8), assists and games played (33) in 2018-19.

The 5-11, 170-pound forward has scored 14-18=32 points and 13 penalty minutes (PIM) in 52 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs this season, Chicago's primary development affiliate. He has tallied 89-106=195 points with a +35 rating and 70 PIM in 233 career AHL games with Rockford (2022-23 & 2018-20), Colorado (2021-22) and Henderson (2020-21).

Originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Sikura spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2014-18, collecting 58-88=146 points with a +22 rating in 137 games. He helped the Huskies to a 2015-16 Hockey East Championship while he was named a First Team All-American twice in 2016-17 and 2017-18, in addition to a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2017-18. The Aurora, Ontario native also helped Canada to a Spengler Cup championship in 2018.

Golod, 22 (8/18/2000), recorded 2-7=9 points in 35 career AHL games with San Diego from 2020-23. The Toronto, Ontario native appeared in one game with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 180-pound forward earned 12-31=43 points and 51 PIM in 42 games with Tulsa of the ECHL this season. He has recorded 19-53=72 points and 91 PIM in 84 career ECHL games with Tulsa. Signed as a free agent Oct. 14, 2020, Golod scored 54-92=146 points with 94 PIM in 178 games with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

