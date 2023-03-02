Dallas Stars Acquire Domi and Wells from Chicago for Khudobin and a Future Draft Pick

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round draft pick. In a related move, the Stars have assigned Wells and loaned forwards Fredrik Karlstrom, Fredrik Olofsson and netminder Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Wells, 25, made his NHL debut with Chicago on Nov. 5, 2022 at Winnipeg, stopping 12 of 13 shots in 20:00 (no decision). A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Wells has fashioned a 9-6-1 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 17 appearances with Rockford (AHL) this season. In 39 career AHL games with Rockford (2022-23), Chicago (2021-22) and Bakersfield (2018-20), Wells is 16-17-3 with a 3.06 GAA, .901 SV% and one shutout.

Wells was originally selected by Edmonton in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Khudobin, 36, appeared in 112 games with Dallas over four seasons. He posted a 47-40-17 record with a 2.54 GAA, .917 SV% and five shutouts. He appeared in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Stars, posting a 14-10 record with a 2.67 GAA, .918 SV% and one shutout. During the 2020 postseason, Khudobin appeared in 25 contests and helped lead the club to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the franchise's first Cup Final appearance since 2000. This season with Texas, Khudobin had a 13-4-4 record with a 2.89 GAA and .899 SV% in 24 appearances.

The native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Russia was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

